5 things you don't know about Trisha Krishnan

Udisha
Alternate dream career
Indian actor Trisha Krishnan did not always dream to become an actor. With an Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, she wanted to become a criminal psychologist.
Animal lover
The actor is a known animal lover and activist. She has even served as a Goodwill Ambassador for PETA and continues to advocate against animal cruelty.
Debut
Trisha's debut as a lead actress came with the 2002 Tamil romantic film Mounam Pesiyadhe. However, if things went as planned, Priyadarshan’s Lesa Lesa, was supposed to be her debut but it released later due to production delays.
Unknown appearance
Many people may be unaware that even before her film debut, Trisha appeared in the famous Falguni Pathak music video, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, which released in 2000.
Beauty pageant winner
Trisha Krishnan was crowned Miss Chennai back in 1999. The pageant paved her path into modelling and eventually, films.