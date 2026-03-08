4 easy protein desserts to make at home

Bristi Dey
Greek Yoghurt Berry Parfait
This one’s a high protein filled bowl having all the nutritious elements. You’ll need some yoghurt, fresh berries, honey or maple syrup and nuts or granola. Layer them and make it all Pinteresty, and your perfect healthy dessert is ready.
Chocolate protein cake
This one’s easy to make but you’d need an oven. Ingredients: egg, Greek yoghurt, oat flour, protein powder, milk, baking powder and cocoa powder. Mix everything up and bake in a hot oven for 20 to 25 minutes.
Chocolate peanut butter eggs
Mix peanut butter, protein powder, honey and flour and make it into a dough. Shape into small egg forms and place on a lined tray. Freeze those eggs for 20–30 minutes and then dip each one in melted chocolate, coat fully, and place back on the tray. Once done, freeze it and then enjoy!
No bake protein balls
If you’re not interested in baking then this one’s perfect for you. Take some oats, peanut butter, protein powder, honey, dark chocolate chips, mix all of them. Make tiny balls out of it and then freeze it. This one’s perfect grab-and-go treat.