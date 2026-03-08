Women’s Day 2026: The women who did it first in Indian cinema

Devika Rani: Actor

The First Lady of Indian cinema, Devika Rani, Rabindranath Tagore's grandniece, debuted in a film titled Karma (1933), produced and acted by her husband Himanshu Rai. This is the first English language talkie made by an Indian, and was one of the earliest Indian films to feature a kissing scene. The scene, between the lead pair Himanshu and Devika, lasted for four minutes, and till day stands as the longest kissing scene in Indian cinema. She also sang a song in the film, a Hindi-English bi-lingual song, said to be Bollywood's first English song. Devika received a Padmashree and was the first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.