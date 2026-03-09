4 benefits of a daliya breakfast

ANOUSHKA NAG
Anti-inflammatory benefits
Its strong anti-inflammatory properties make it an excellent breakfast option. Rich in antioxidants, it aids in the body's reduction of inflammation. Daliya can help ease morning stiffness, increase energy, and boost the moo
Promotes weight loss
Daliya is a great option for anyone trying to lose weight. Its high protein and fibre composition reduces cravings and portion sizes while keeping you fuller for longer.
Builds muscle mass
Daliya is a great dish for gaining muscle. Packed with fibre, complex carbs, and protein, it promotes muscular growth and long-lasting energy. It's complex carbs supply energy for exercise, while its protein content aids in muscle growth and repair.
Regulates cholesterol levels
Its high soluble fibre content also aids in controlling cholesterol levels. By binding to bile acids and eliminating them from the body, the fibre in daliya lowers the quantity of cholesterol the liver produces. This reduces LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.