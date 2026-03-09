4 lesser-known tourist spots in India you should visit if you love history

Udisha
Hampi, Karnataka
Hampi is one of the most historically rich sites in our country. Once a part of the Vijayanagara Empire, it houses beautiful stone temples, sculptures and other majestic ruins from the period.
Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Khajuraho is known for the temples and intricate stone carvings. While we have read about the place in our history books, it does not always make it to our vacation check-list.
Unakoti, Tripura
From rock-cut sculptures to ancient carvings from the 7th century, this less-heard-of historic site has it all. The name means "one less than a crore" is deeply connected to Indian mythology as well.
Bishnupur, West Bengal
A small town full of history, this place was where culture was once birthed in Bengal. With several intricately built 17th-century terracotta temples and the popular Rasamancha, the town continues to live and breathe art.