4 must-have crystals for positive energy and protection

DEBOLINA ROY
This purple stone is one of the best crystals for positive energy and protection. It helps alleviate stress, obstacles and also carries purifying effects.
This black stone is packed with positivity and it absorbs all the negative thoughts. It creates a shield around you to make you feel safe and also prevents psychic attacks.
It is one of the best crystals for cleansing you home and it is also known as ‘molten magic.’ It is one of the best protections against adversities; this stone protects aura from jealousy, resentment, anger, and greed.
This stone is famous for its mystical properties which keeps you connected with your inner self. It nurtures your third eye and throat chakra, which helps you to be yourself without any hesitation.