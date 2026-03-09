4 vital actions to avoid during your Shani Sade Sati

DEBOLINA ROY
Do not lie, gossip, or use harsh words in your household. Avoid complaining about others and placing blame. Treat elders with respect and siblings alike in order to create a true sense of peace in your home.
Never put off any home repairs as having leaky faucets or malfunctioning clocks will allow stagnant energy into your home. Therefore, take care of any plumbing and electrical problems, clear old shoes or items in crowded closets and storage areas.
To conquer laziness, stay busy. Get your daily housework or spiritual practices done today. Don't sleep through the day because Shani Sade Sati rewards discipline and punishes people who indulge in unhealthy procrastination.
You should not rely on black magic or the occult as a solution to your karma. Relying on traditional Vedic remedies and self-improvement will yield positive results as long as you have faith in the blessings from Saturn.