5 best momo places in Kolkata

Udisha
Denzong Kitchen
If you love momo, you probably have tasted Denzong Kitchen's juicy, meat-filled momos that never disappoint. Pocket friendly and tasty, their momo feels like a warm hug. With multiple outlets across the city, this place brings the authentic Himalayan flavours to your plate.
Momo I Am
What began with a small shop, has now spread its wings to become one of the best restaurant chains in the city. With unique Tibetan flavours, their momo is to die for. With a diverse menu, their momo platter continues to be their top dish, along with many experimental momo dishes.
Dzomsa
A small, quaint shop, tucked in Gariahat, their momos are underrated yet one of the best the city has to offer. With a decor that will make you think you're having food at a mountain cafe, their food quality is premium and the pocket pinch surprisingly low. From steam to kothey momos, they serve authenticity on a plate.
Pou Chong Ming Dimsum
Another famous momo outlet, they are known for their superior quality as well as quantity. However, the momo experience is incomplete without their special sauces that they make themselves.
Art Cafe
Bringing the flavour of Kalimpong to Kolkata, this cafe is the place to go if you want an aesthetic setting to have a good plate of momo. With a variety of Nepali dishes on their menu, their Jhol Momo is a must-have. Chances are, you will keep wanting to return after your first visit.