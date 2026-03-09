5 celebrities you didnt know are Buddhists

DEBOLINA ROY
At the age of 16, actor Orlando Bloom began practicing Buddhist because he heard someone chanting Nam-myoho-renge-kyo in London. He is a member of Soka Gakkai International and he attributes his recovery from a serious spinal injury to his practice of Buddhism.
In 1973, Tina Turner found solace in Buddhism after experiencing domestic violence due to her abusive marriage. With the help of some close friends, she began a regular routine of chanting to herself in private, which ultimately helped her overcome many obstacles.
In his early 20s, Hollywood actor Richard Gere was looking for purpose during a challenging time in his life. Then he became interested in Buddhism after reading the literature and studying the Eastern way of thinking.
Keanu Reeves is one of the most famous Buddhist celebs. Prior to starring in Little Buddha as Prince Siddhartha, Keanu Reeves researched on Buddhism in-depth. To enhance his knowledge, he visited monasteries and sacred places throughout the world.
George Lucas was exposed to Buddhism for the first time when he went to Dharamshala, India in the early 70's. He considers himself a ‘Buddhist Methodist’ and has integrated some Buddhist concepts such as non-attachment.