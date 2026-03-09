5 powerful remedies for Rahu Ketu dosha

DEBOLINA ROY
Saturday donations of mustard oil can be an amazing method to appease the Rahu energy. It is one of simple remedies for Rahu Ketu dosha, which helps to burn off old karma and reduce barriers to success.
Rahu is connected to street animals, especially black dogs. Feeding them roti with ghee or biscuits every day is a selfless act that will help clear aggressive energies in your life and clear your toughest karmic debts.
Avoid using black or dark blue colours too frequently, as these colors will increase the heaviness of Rahu. Use light colours like white, cream, or yellow, which will help you overcome the mental heaviness.
Feeding stray animals in the early hours of the morning or after sunset is highly beneficial for emotional healing. This service of selflessness helps clear old karmic debts while grounding your energy.
Having a small silver ball will stabilize Ketu’s erratic vibrations. These grounding factors will neutralize negative energy, helping to improve mental clarity.