5 summer party games with ice cubes

Subhadrika Sen
Balance the ice: One of the easiest games is to place the ice cube on a spoon, hold the spoon in the mouth and walk slowly from Point A to Point B without dropping it. This can be turned into a relay race too.
Bull's Eye: Give each player a bucket with 5-7 ice cubes. Place a bucket at a distance. Each player will have to toss the maximum ice cubes inside the bucket.
Stack Perfect: Give each player 5-10 ice cubes and make them stand in a line with a flat table in front of them. Each player will have to stack the cubes on top of each other, making a tower. The one with the maximum cubes in place wins.
Just Melt It: In this game, all you have to do is just melt the ice. But you aren't allowed to use the mouth.
Pass the ice: Stand in a circle or beside each other and pass an ice cube - without using your hands.