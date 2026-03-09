5 things that should be there in a modern groom's checklist

DEBOLINA ROY

Outfit for the event

The most important thing in a modern groom’s checklist is his wedding outfit. Chose either a sherwani, bandhagala, or indo-western style. A well-tailored outfit can make you feel confident and comfortable.

Accessories

Accessories add character and flair to the groom's outfit. Using items such as brooches, pocket squares, kamarbandhs and elegant stoles will definitely enhance your look.

Comfortable footwear

Weddings often feature lengthy ceremonies and both dancing and continual activity. Choose stylish and comfortable shoes, either embroidered mojdis or classic juttis.

Grooming essentials

A groom who is confident will care for himself. He will focus on getting his haircut, beard style, skin care, and removing dandruff and dead cells from his body while selecting a nice fragrance/perfume.

Emergency kit

Despite best planning, some minor emergencies are inevitable. A change of shirt, deodorant, wipes, fragrance, and important items like rings or speech notes should be carried in a small pouch.

