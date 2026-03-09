7 tips to keep handy while making meringues

Subhadrika Sen
Avoid making meringues in a humid weather as the moisture in the air may ruin the perfect toppers.
Choose ceramic, glass, stainless steel or copper bowls for mixing. Avoid using plastics.
For the perfect egg temperature, separate the yolks and whites when they are cold and let the whites come to room temperature before using them.
Regular sugar that come in granules are commonly used. But many chefs also prefer using ultra-tiny crystals as they dissolve easily and do not leave any grainy texture behind.
For hard meringues ¼ cup sugar per egg white works best, while for soft ones 2 tablespoon sugar per egg white is apt.
Stabilizers like white vinegar, lemon juice etc are used to make the meringue retain its shape.
If you are using an acidic stabilizer like lemon juice or vinegar, dont use a copper bowl for mixing. The acid reacts with copper and discolours the egg whites.