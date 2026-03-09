Here's why you should never brush your teeth right after drinking coffee

Udisha
Drinking coffee in the morning might wake you up instantly, but make sure you brush your teeth first. Brushing after coffee does more harm than good to your teeth, since the acid present in the coffee causes the enamel to weaken and thus, soften.
Weak enamel
Coffee makes the enamel weak and brushing your teeth right after you have had a cup of coffee, can add further harm to the enamel, wearing it down, and eroding the protective layer.
Easier staining
With the enamel already weak, brushing your teeth would mean your coffee stains may become permanent since the residue will attack itself to the teeth. Brushing before prevents the stain from settling.
Prone to dental issues
If your enamel wears down, there will be no protective layer on your teeth. This will open up your teeth to further dental issues such as cavities. However, it is important to clean your moth nonetheless. A simple mouth rinse will help you get rid of the acid.
Patience is key
If you must brush your teeth after drinking coffee, make sure to wait for at least 30 to 60 minutes for the enamel to harden and restabilise with the help of saliva.