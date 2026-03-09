How to remove Vastu Dosha from your home: 4 simple tips

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the easiest vastu remedies for home is to hang a picture of the deity of your faith across from the entrance. When guests come through your door, they will be greeted with a divine image and will receive an influx of positive energy.
One of the best solutions in vastu to attract positive energy is to hang wind chimes. Wind chimes with six or eight rods produce a sound that creates a harmonious environment by balancing the energy flow.
To address bad energy at home in vastu, sea salt can be used for various treatments, including sprinkling sea salt on the corners/adding some to rinse water (to absorb negative energy).
Suitable vastu colours include green, blue, pink, yellow, and orange as they all promote a positive atmosphere. Yellow and orange colours are particularly good in children's rooms.