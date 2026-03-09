Stop making these 6 flower care mistakes today

Subhadrika Sen

Leave below waterline: Gives rise to bacterial intervention. Always cut the leaves which go beyond the water-level.

Incorrect stem cutting: Stems should be cut ad re-cut frequently. Also never cut them straight, instead opt for an angular cut which helps in smooth absorption of water.

Placing near a heat source: Never keep flowers near heat sources, even if they are placed in water.

Placing with fruits: Fruits release enzymes which sometimes speed up the wilting process.

Forgetting to change the water: when placing fresh flowers in water, keep changing the water every 2-3 days.

Using a dirty vase: Always wash the vase well before storing the flowers in it. Dirty vases can be home to bacterial and fungal attacks which takes away the life span of the flowers.

Click here