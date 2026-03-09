Stop making these 6 flower care mistakes today

Subhadrika Sen
Leave below waterline: Gives rise to bacterial intervention. Always cut the leaves which go beyond the water-level.
Incorrect stem cutting: Stems should be cut ad re-cut frequently. Also never cut them straight, instead opt for an angular cut which helps in smooth absorption of water.
Placing near a heat source: Never keep flowers near heat sources, even if they are placed in water.
Placing with fruits: Fruits release enzymes which sometimes speed up the wilting process.
Forgetting to change the water: when placing fresh flowers in water, keep changing the water every 2-3 days.
Using a dirty vase: Always wash the vase well before storing the flowers in it. Dirty vases can be home to bacterial and fungal attacks which takes away the life span of the flowers.