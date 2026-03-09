Top 5 sports bikes in India under INR 2 lakhs

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

The Xtreme 200S is one of Hero MotoCorp's four 200cc motorcycles. Its peculiar design is very similar to the motorcycles of the 1980s. Its Robocop-like front fascia is appealing, when the Xtreme 200R is naked, the fairing is a bit of a slap-on job. As a result, you get an upright, commuter-friendly riding ergo, an accessible seat height of 795mm, and the same single-piece handlebar.