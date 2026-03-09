Top 5 sports bikes in India under INR 2 lakhs

ANOUSHKA NAG
Yamaha R15S
The Yamaha R15's, which is currently in its third generation and is unmatched in its class, was the catalyst for the small capacity faired bike market in India. Because of the Variable Valve Actuation, the larger 155cc motor is both thrilling and incredibly practical in everyday settings.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (2020-2024)
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a sportbike made in India to fill the gap between its high-capacity imports and the compact Gixxer SF. It sports a special 249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder motor. The Gixxer SF 250 is more of an all-arounder to enjoy weekend thrills and daily commutes than a track weapon to establish fast lap times.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
The Xtreme 200S is one of Hero MotoCorp's four 200cc motorcycles. Its peculiar design is very similar to the motorcycles of the 1980s. Its Robocop-like front fascia is appealing, when the Xtreme 200R is naked, the fairing is a bit of a slap-on job. As a result, you get an upright, commuter-friendly riding ergo, an accessible seat height of 795mm, and the same single-piece handlebar.
KTM RC Series
Some of the best track weapons available in India are the KTM RC series, which are incredibly focused and packed with amazing performance. The RC 200 served as the family's entry point for many years; the RC 125 was first released in 2019. The RC 200 is a sleek motorbike with the same 199cc single-cylinder engine as the 200 Duke.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 (2019-2024)
The Suzuki Gixxer used to be the most reasonably priced full-faired motorbike available in India. However, the tiny supersport's current asking price is Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is around Rs 20,000 more than the Hero Xtreme 200S due to the generation update it received last year and the BS6 modifications. Suzuki made numerous modifications to the bike's appearance and riding stance.