Want to wear animal prints? Follow these 4 fashion rules

Bristi Dey

Head to toe look

If you're going full animal print then balance it out with a solid colour jacket or blazer.

One print at a time

Don't make the look a whole animal kingdom. If you are going for one print say for example zebra print, then don't mashup with leopard print.

Minimal accessories

Since animal prints are bold in itself, let the focus be on the print itself. Wear minimal accessories that will keep things in place.

No mixing of different scales of the print

The size of the print also speaks for the overall look. Mixing the scales would only make it distracting