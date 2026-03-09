Want to wear animal prints? Follow these 4 fashion rules

Bristi Dey
Head to toe look
If you're going full animal print then balance it out with a solid colour jacket or blazer.
One print at a time
Don't make the look a whole animal kingdom. If you are going for one print say for example zebra print, then don't mashup with leopard print.
Minimal accessories
Since animal prints are bold in itself, let the focus be on the print itself. Wear minimal accessories that will keep things in place.
No mixing of different scales of the print
The size of the print also speaks for the overall look. Mixing the scales would only make it distracting