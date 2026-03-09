What's narrative therapy? 5 things you need to know

Bristi Dey
Narrative therapy is the style of psychotherapy which lets people concentrate on their strengths instead of problems and helps rewrite their own life story.
The main focus of this therapy is embracing the fact that a person is not the problem, rather the problem is the problem. Suppose someone says they are anxious because of a person, this therapy shifts the limelight towards the problem that is anxiety and provides results accordingly.
A Narrative therapist sits down and help the person break down their own storyline and strive towards becoming experts in their own lives. There is no room for blame game and the focus is completely on the problem and how to build oneself up effectively.
It helps to rewrite and reframe the person's own story through narrative discussion. Also it allows the person to recognize their strengths, resilience, and alternative perspectives.
Narrative therapy overall helps people to create a more empowering versions of themselves and makes them realize who they are and what they can achieve.