4 things about Timothée Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, a former Ballet dancer

Nicole Flender, a woman of many talents, is mother to actors Timothée and Pauline Chalamet. She met her husband, Marc Chalamet in New York City where she was working as a dancer. The couple raised their two kids in the same city.
A talented dancer
Nicole comes from a rich artistic and cultural background. She is a dance major from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. A talented ballet dancer, she went to Yale University to study French on a ballet scholarship.
From ballet to Broadway
Nicole Flender was a part of the New York City Ballet as a child where she performed ballet. After Yale, she changed course to musical theatre and took part in many Broadway musicals such as the Fiddler on the Roof and Hello Dolly.
A supportive mother
Nicole passed on her love for art to her two children, who went on to become successful actors. However, she never forced them to pursue performing arts as a career. Talking about Timothée in an interview, she had said, "I always encouraged him to pursue his passion and dreams...He definitely made the right decision for himself because look where he is now."
Career in real estate
Nicole Flender had also contributed to newspapers like The Boston Herald where she wrote about her days at Broadway. Currently, Nicole Flender is a real estate agent and works for the Corcoran group.