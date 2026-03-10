4 things Young Sherlock got right about the famous sleuth

DEBOLINA ROY

A mind that’s wired for observation

Sherlock’s character is portrayed as a quite observant during his student life. He exhibits his keen observational skills, whether reading clues laid out before him or asking about things that seem odd to him.

Intelligence without certainty

Young Sherlock does a good job at not showing the protagonist as a genius. He has brilliance, but also made some wrong decisions. These factors helped to add the humanizing qualities to the character.

A rivalry that shapes the character

The development of James Moriarty's relationship with Sherlock Holmes has many interesting aspects. They do not start out as mortal enemies but as near equals. This leads to a sense of rivalry based on their intelligence and ambition.

Curiosity that leads into danger

Curiosity drives this young detective. A series of unusual, violent assaults occurs, which are tied together by unknown motives and conspiracies. His desire to uncover answers shows the adventurous and bold attitude.

