5 easy-to-make oil free recipes

Udisha
Not-fried rice
Ever had a fried rice without oil? Well, it is not impossible. Take a pan and cook the rice in some water. Add vegetables and meat to the water and cover the lid as it cooks. Stir the contents occasionally and season as per your taste.
Curd chicken
Take some chicken and marinade it. While it settles, take some hung curd proportional to the chicken and add in some fresh cream, and whatever masalas you want. Once the mixture is ready, add it to the chicken and refrigerate for a few hours. Cook the entire thing in a pan until the meat is nice and soft. Garnish it and you have your dinner!
Steamed idli
A good plate of idli never disappoints! Make your idlis using store-bought batters. For a healthier version, make the batter at home and steam it until soft and fluffy. Skip sambar and serve it with mint or coriander chutney for an oil-free meal.
Steamed vegetables
This classic dish is the easiest to make. Add in your favourite vegetables and steam them together until cooked. Season it with pepper or garlic for some extra flavour.
Air fried grilled chicken
Craving some grilled chicken but want to have an oil-free meal? An air-frier can be a life saver. Take some chicken breast and marinade with spices of your choices. Make some incisions on the meat and cook in the air frier along with choice of vegetables. You will have a nice plate of grilled chicken without the guilt!