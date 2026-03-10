5 things about Sanju Samson's Rs 6 crore bungalow in Kerala

DEBOLINA ROY
The approximate worth of Sanju Samson's bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs.6 crore. The villa combines luxury with an island-like home in which he can have peace and solitude.
The house situated in the quiet, residential location of Kerala is surrounded by trees and well-kept green area. The tranquil setting gives Sanju's family an opportunity to unwind.
This architecture is contemporary, simple, clean lined, and uses mostly neutral colours as well as wood. This architecture incorporates modern design elements to create serenity through nature.
The whole interior has a white/cream colour palette. It creates an inviting and calming environment through the open plan kitchen, living space with large windows.
According to reports, each bedroom has a separate balcony. The balconies are spacious enough to accommodate lounge style seating, are in a garden location and are tucked away from noisy areas.