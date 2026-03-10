5 tips to take care of cane furniture

Subhadrika Sen
Avoid heat: Place your cane furniture in places where they don’t face the direct sunlight.
Maintain moisture: Cane furniture needs slight moisture to survive for a long time. You can spray water at times to keep it cool.
Clean regularly: Ideally clean it every day or every 2-3 days to remove any dirt, grime or dust.
Rain care: During Monsoon, keep the cane furniture away from doors, windows and avoid placing it outdoors. Moreover, check for molds and dews and clean them immediately.
Sit right: Never lean on one side on cane furniture. This disrupts the balance and cause the cane strands to crack or break.