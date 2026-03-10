5 uses of neem you should know about

DEBOLINA ROY

Oral health

Neem can also keep your teeth clean by reducing plaque build-up. Therefore, you can keep your teeth clean using neem in the form of a mouthwash without exposing yourself to harsh chemicals.

Skincare

Neem is an all-natural treatment due to its natural antibacterial and antifungal properties. You can effectively treat skin issues, like acne, cuts, abrasions, eczema, etc.

Natural insect repellent

Neem leaf and oil have insect and mosquito-repelling qualities. Traditionally, neem leaves were used within homes or applied to skin to avoid bites. This offered a natural, safe, chemical-free option for insect repellents.

Cultural significance

Neem is sacred and used in religious rituals in Hinduism. It is an integral part of celebrating festivals such as Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Antiseptic benefits

Neem speeds up the healing process of wounds and helps to prevent infection. The uses of neem paste or oil on cuts, scrapes, and minor abrasions is effective for reducing bacterial growth.

Click here