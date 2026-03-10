5 uses of neem you should know about

DEBOLINA ROY
Neem can also keep your teeth clean by reducing plaque build-up. Therefore, you can keep your teeth clean using neem in the form of a mouthwash without exposing yourself to harsh chemicals.
Neem is an all-natural treatment due to its natural antibacterial and antifungal properties. You can effectively treat skin issues, like acne, cuts, abrasions, eczema, etc.
Neem leaf and oil have insect and mosquito-repelling qualities. Traditionally, neem leaves were used within homes or applied to skin to avoid bites. This offered a natural, safe, chemical-free option for insect repellents.
Neem is sacred and used in religious rituals in Hinduism. It is an integral part of celebrating festivals such as Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
Neem speeds up the healing process of wounds and helps to prevent infection. The uses of neem paste or oil on cuts, scrapes, and minor abrasions is effective for reducing bacterial growth.