Retinol vs Retinal: What's the difference? 4 things to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Retinal, or retinaldehyde, is considered to work more quickly than retinol. Retinal only needs to go through one step of conversion in the skin versus two steps for retinol. Therefore, you can expect to see your fine lines, skin discoloration and acne improve quicker.
Compared to retinol, retinal exhibits greater strength and efficiency at considerably reduced doses. As a result, it produces visible results faster without causing excessive irritation.
Dryness, redness, peeling or irritation can occur when starting with either retinol or retinal. However, starting slowly with retinal tends to make it easier to tolerate than starting with retinol.
To use retinal safely, begin with small amounts applied to dry skin. Mix with no other strong acids. When applying any Vitamin A product always follow through with a good quality moisturizer and sunscreen.