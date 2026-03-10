Who is Indira Varma's husband Colin Tierney?

DEBOLINA ROY
Born in 1968 in Liverpool, England, Colin Tierney's complete name upon birth was Colin David Tierney. He lived his entire childhood in the United Kingdom.
Colin Tierney has acted in several British Dramas and series like DCI Banks, Coronation Street, Endeavour, Vera, Until I Kill You, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth and Mr Bates vs. The Post Office.
Colin’s appearances in film and television include Nowhere Boy (2009), Island at War (2004) and, Cracker (1993) have contributed to his sustained career as a British actor.
In 1997 Colin met his wife, Indira Varma The couple met during a National Theatre production of Othello that toured internationally, performing in cities including Warsaw, Tokyo, Hong Kong and New York.
Later on, Indira moved into Colin's flat located in Muswell Hill. The couple ended up purchasing a flat close to Turnpike Lane. Together, they have a daughter, Evelyn.