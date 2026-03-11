4 foods that are rich in biotin

Udisha
Biotin is basically vitamin B7 or Vitamin H which is a B-complex vitamin essential for us to convert the food we eat into energy. To have a healthy life full of zest, it is important that you include biotin rich food in your diet.
Egg yolks
If you believe egg yolks are not healthy, you are wrong. According to reports, a cooked egg has approximately 10mcg of biotin, with the yolk being the richest source.
Legumes and seeds
Legumes such as lentils, beans and seeds like sunflower seeds, are not only rich in protein and fibre bit are high in biotin content. Certain nuts like almonds and peanuts are also an excellent source.
Chicken liver
The liver of certain meat especially chicken, is an extremely rich source of biotin. A 75g of cooked chicken liver, contains 138 mcg of biotin, making it an healthy inclusion to your diet.
Sweet potatoes
Packed with minerals, fiver, antioxidants and vitamins, it is among the best vegetable sources of biotin. Approximately 2.4 mcg of biotin can be found in 125 g of sweet potatoes.