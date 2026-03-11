4 types of millet that can help you beat the summer

Udisha
Finger Millet or Ragi
Millet is known to be light on the stomach and that is exactly what you need in summers. Finger millet, also known as Ragi, is famous for its cooling properties. Packed with iron and calcium, it gives you the strength to beat the summer heat as well.
Pearl Millet or Bajra
Despite being more popular in winters, it can regulate body temperature, making it for summers too. Extremely nutritious, this climate resilient millet also helps with obesity and diabetes.
Foxtail Millet or Korralu
Extremely easy on the stomach, this millet is high in dietary fibre. Easy to digest and gluten-free, it also helps keep your body cool, a must during summers.
Sorghum Millet or Jowar
With low glycemic index and high water and fibre content, this gluten-free millet is has hydrating properties. It is also very good for digestion, making it perfect for summertime.