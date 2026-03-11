4 ways to prep your skin for summer

Udisha
Sunscreen
While this may seem like an obvious advice, applying SPF every day during summer is extremely essential to protect your skin from the harshness of summer. It is important to apply sunscreen all over the body and not just your face.
Exfoliation
We tend to skip this step. Exfoliation at least once a week is required to get rid of the dead skin cells that increase during summer due to sweat and oil. However, remember to use gentle exfoliants to not harm your skin tissues.
Hydrate, but keep it light
If you think skin hydration is not important during summertime, you are wrong. Moisturising the skin during summer is necessary but make sure that the products are lightweight and preferably gel-based.
Water
Your water intake dictates skin health as well. Drink enough water so that you are not dehydrated. Water hydrates your skin internally, preventing breakouts.