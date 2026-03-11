4 ways to store butter at home

Udisha
There are many ways to store butter at home but the choice depends on how long you want the butter to last. From long term options to specialised storage, here a few ways you can store butter in your own home.
Refrigerator
This is a long-term option where the butter can be stored upto 30 days. Make sure that the butter block is kept in the coldest part of the fridge and is in a container.
Countertop
If you want a convenient place to store your butter, it doesn't get easier than keeping it on the kitchen counter. However, depending on the temperature, salted butter will not last more than a week. Even then, it has to be properly covered and kept in a cooler area. Remember, unsalted butter will have lower shelf life.
Freezer
If you want the butter to last for an extended period of time, keep it in the freezer. Naturally, this will keep the block cold and safe for use for up to 4 months. Ensure proper storage in a airtight bag that is freezer-safe.
Butter Bell
If you want a specialised home for your butter block, go for a butter bell which is a dish that will be water-sealed. This container will keep your butter soft and when stored at room temperature, it can last for 3 weeks.