5 most famous zoos in the world that every animal lover should visit once

DEBOLINA ROY
The San Diego Zoo located in Balboa Park, California is one of the most famous zoos globally. With over 3,700 animals housed there, visitors can explore numerous exhibits and activities for a full day.
The Toronto Zoo is Ontario has a 710-acre area, which allows it to house 491 different animal species. The zoo features seven sections by geographical regions representing the type of wildlife found in those areas around the world.
The Singapore Zoo has no cages but rather creates open habitats. Additionally, it has activity areas where families can engage in special experiences such as: eating with the Orangutans, and reading to birds.
In Melbourne Zoo, Parkville, there are also opportunities for guests to meet koalas, kangaroos, lions and giraffes. Camping options are available along with behind-the-scenes tours.
Alaska Zoo is committed to the preservation and conservation of Arctic and sub-Arctic species. The zoo is on 28 acres and has different species such as polar bears and moose, along with other bird species such as eagles.