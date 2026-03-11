5 simple and easy induction recipes for everyday cooking

DEBOLINA ROY
Chicken stir fry can be prepared in very little time. Just heat oil, add chicken sliced thinly, add chopped garlic, bell pepper and carrots. When done, add soy sauce and sesame oil. Then serve while hot over rice.
Hearty poached eggs cooked in flavourful tomato-based sauce, Shakshuka is a fun dinner idea. Sauté onions, bell peppers, and garlic in a skillet. Add tomato sauce and spices. Finally, add eggs to the sauce.
It is one of the most easy induction recipes. The chicken cooks in a hot skillet, while the onions and bell peppers are cooked after that, and all seasoned with chili powder and cumin.
To make this, all you need to do is warm some cream over low heat, then add some chopped dark chocolate and stir it all together until melted and very smooth, Dip pieces of fresh fruit into the melted chocolate.
You can make Alfredo by adding a bit of cream to your fettuccine and making a nice, smooth sauce using equal parts butter, heavy whipping cream and grated parmesan cheese. Mix the pasta, season and top with fresh parsley.