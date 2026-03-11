5 unconventional chutneys you should make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Replace your standard ketchup with one of the most unconventional chutneys. You can add garlic, ginger, chili, and fried cumin seed to increase the flavour of your sweet and tangy chutneys.
This sugarless chutney is made with sweet potatoes and coconut. It is high in vitamin B6, C and also helps boost your immune system.
This chutney is rich in antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids, and phytochemicals. Sweet and smoky roasted red bell peppers, lemon juice, earthy walnuts, and spices all combine to create luscious chutney.
It is filled with vitamins, minerals and oxidants. Make a paste of the kale and mix it with lemon, spices, peanuts, and tamarind for the tanginess.
This chutney has the sweetness of the mango, the creaminess of the coconut milk, and the acidity of the lime. You can also add black pepper and green chilli to make it a bit spicier.