7 tips to get a summer-ready coffee table

Subhadrika Sen
Clean the cofee table thoroughly and remove all existing decors from it.
Plan the base decor by using natural and organic items like jute, cane, rattan etc.
To create summer vibes, use vibrant colour flowers, fresh or artificial and place them in a vase to give height. you can also choose to decorate the table with greens instead.
Place a candle with summer scents. These can be vanilla, citrus, rose, eucalyptus and more.
You can also display DIY summer-themed art like sea-shell candles on the table.
Boho coasters bring in some colour and aesthetic appeal to the decor.
You can also stack a few books, regular or coffee table collectibles, for people to browse through.