Why is Lee Heeseung leaving ENHYPEN? 4 reasons K-pop fans need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
According to Belift Lab, conversations showed that Lee Heeseung has an original direction for his music and has new ideas for his future. The company and all the members respected his decision to leave ENHYPEN so that he can pursue his own path.
Currently, Lee has been working on his music on his own, and he is getting ready to release his solo album. He wants to take this opportunity to be able to share his unique style of music and his original vocals.
The decision made by Belift Lab is not a spur-of-the-moment decision, as there was extensive deliberation about this with Heeseung and the other members. The conclusion they arrived at was to change course individually.
Lee Heeseung declared his wish for his personal ambition to not overshadow the team. After careful thought, he has decided to take a path that helps both his ambitions and the future of ENHYPEN. He has promised to continue supporting ENHYPEN.