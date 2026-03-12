4 kinds of Assamese silk weaves you should know about

Bristi Dey
Eri Silk
One of the best in the region, this silk is made without killing the silkworm. It is made out of the cocoons of the Eri silkworms, found only in Assam. It is soft and wooly in texture.
Muga silk
Known for its beautiful golden hue, it is among one of the rarest natural silk found in the country. Made from muga silkworms, the fabric is highly durable and soft in texture.
Pat silk
Native to the region, this one has long traditional roots in the state. It is a luxury fabric and is used by high-end designers. It is known for its bright white or off-white color and glossy finish.
Endi silk
Produced from Eri silkworms, this one has a glossy texture and is one of the most famous ones in the region. It is widely used in making wraps and shawls suitable for cooler climates.