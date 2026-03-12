4 men Kritika Kamra dated before marrying Gaurav Kapur

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most talked about past relationships of Kritika Kamra is the one with actor Karan Kundra. They both starred in an Imagine TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Their relationship generated much interest, and was featured on Channel V’s The Serial.
After parting ways with Karan Kundra, Kritka Kamra dated publicist Sidharth Bijpuria for around five years. They used to share a lot of pictures on social media, but they parted their ways in 2016.
Kritika is believed to have dated businessman Uday Singh Gauri from approximately 2017 to 2021. There were rumours of an engagement between the two, which Kritika firmly denied.
Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani were rumoured to have dated while working together on the show Mitron in 2018. However, neither of them confirmed nor denied it.