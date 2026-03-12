5 best cafés in Coorg you must visit

Bristi Dey
The Falls at The Tamara Coorg
Tucked away in the midst of the lush greenery, this cafe perches quietly at the top of the valley. Enjoy scenic views with some of the best cuisines. The menu comprises a variety of gourmet dishes, including wood-fired pizzas, grills, and cocktails.
The Wheel café, Madikeri
Blending charm with heritage, this café offers the perfect setting for a quiet, vintage vibe paired with a modern menu. It is best known for its baked goods and coffee.
Big Cup Cafe
This place is hands down a heaven for all the coffee lovers. It serves all day breakfast and Chicken Tikka Sandwich, Margarita Pizza, Peri Peri Fries and Cinnamon Mocha Coffee are majorly the best ones.
Ainmane cafe
With several outlets in and around the state, this cafe is quite a famous one. It is known best for Civet Coffee and also other varieties of the beverage. It also sells pickles, chocolates, and organic honey, making it the perfect stop for little souvenir shopping.
Winter cafe Coorg
A cozy getaway where food and nature meets. From cappuccinos to cold brews, soups to desserts, each one holds a traditional charm in itself. With breathtaking views and scrumptious delights, this one is sure to make your escape into nature worthwhile.