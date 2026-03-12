5 easy ways to save LPG gas at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Pressure cooking significantly reduces the time by cooking food faster due to the increased pressure level. Using a pressure cooker is one of the best LPG gas saving tips for cooking rice, lentils, beans and vegetables.
Keeping lids on your pots helps conserve energy, hot food stays warm while cooking, and as a result, you can save LGP from going to waste.
Cooking multiple meals with just one cooking session reduces repeat heating cycle times. When you combine vegetables and dals in your meal plan, you can save on LP Gas.
By using electric kettles, induction cook tops, and microwaves for fast meals (boiling water or tea), you are reducing your reliance on LPG.
Monitor the duration of your cylinder to track when you should refill the tank. Having a good plan for ordering gas helps prevent emergencies due to low tank levels. It is also wise to have a spare cylinder.