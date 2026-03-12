5 movies about arranged marriages

ANOUSHKA NAG
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, is the first film that springs to mind while discussing arranged marriages. This movie demonstrates how, despite all the obstacles in your way, genuine love can make your life beautiful.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
The Ayushman Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha revolves around the actor who was forced to marry an oversized girl that he disapproved of. However, as the movie progresses, they both fall in love with each other.
Vivaah
Vivaah, starring Amisha Patel and Shahid Kapoor, beautifully portrays the short period of courting before the wedding in an arranged marriage set up. It focuses on the power of love as the couple faces multiple difficulties before the wedding.
Namastey London
Namastey London is a true definition of a perfect rom-com in an arranged marriage trope. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, it shows how two extremely polar opposite characters gradually fall in love with each other.
Shubh Mangal Savdhaan
This movie focuses on how real problems begin and surface after an arranged marriage. Starring Ayushman Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, this movie revolves around erectile dysfunction.