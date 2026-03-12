5 must-visit desert national parks for adventure and nature lovers

DEBOLINA ROY
The park is a well-known national park that has many areas located at the convergence of both the Mojave Desert and the Colorado Desert. Its famed for its iconic sharp, twisted Joshua Trees.
It is one of the driest desert national parks. The major land features include colourful Artist's Palette and the expansive area of Badwater Basin's salt flats and tall peaks that provide some incredible panoramic views.
This Arizona park is home to the nation's largest cacti, the Giant Saguaro. It has two distinct areas providing beautiful views at sunset, along with petroglyphs from ancient peoples etched into volcanic rock.
This park in Utah has more than 2,000 natural stone arches and is called a red-rock wonderland. The Delicate Arch and Balanced Rock symbolise millions of years of erosion which resulted in a landscape at a high elevation.
White Sands National Park in New Mexico has the largest gypsum dune field. This is a must-see place if you love to go sledging down hills or hiking through beautiful dunes that are always cool, making it feel like a magical winter wonderland.