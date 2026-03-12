5 things you should eat/drink in Gangtok, Sikkim

Bristi Dey
Gyathuk
Another version of Thukpa, this noodle-based soup with meat (chicken, pork, or beef), is the perfect go-to dish of Gangtok. With the touch of Himalayan spices this one makes the best scrumptious meal.
Sel roti with Aloo dum
Sel roti, a sweet traditional Nepalese ring-shaped rice bread is often paired with dry potato curry, locally called aloo dum. The combo is fulfilling and touches the right taste bud with every bite!
Kauri
This is a kind of shell pasta that is filled with nutrients. A flavourful broth of meat and vegetables are added to enhance the taste of the dish.
Tongba
This traditional millet-based drink is a staple in the region and known for its low alcohol content. Warm, earthy, and comforting, it’s made by pouring hot water over fermented millet grains, creating a mildly intoxicating beverage that brings a gentle, soothing buzz. Best to experience the authentic Tibetan feels.
Momo
How can one miss momos while being in the foothills of the Himalayas? This Tibetan delicacy tastes even better in the chilly mountain breeze, with snow-covered peaks creating the perfect backdrop.