6 essential vastu tips to consider before investing in a new apartment

DEBOLINA ROY
The basis for creating a happy home is to have directional alignment. One of the most essential vastu tips is choosing a north or east-facing direction. It will help create the most positive energy and provide you with abundant sunlight.
Architecture can impact your health and wellness. For example: square or rectangular shape, Gaumukhi design; these are important aspects of vastu that can help facilitate a balanced, stable, and prosperous home.
Energy enters through the front door which is an important entrance. Ideally, place your front door on the north or northeast side of your home for optimum flow of energy to create a bright, active environment.
The southeast corner of your home should have all cooking (fire) & food (nourishment). The proper placement will allow you to cook with your back facing towards the East, which is regarded as an extremely lucky direction.
Your bedroom is supposed to be a refuge for getting rest. When this is located in the southwestern corner, it allows you to relax more effectively. This particular position is important to make sure that your house is a quiet, grounded, and peaceful.
More than you know, aesthetics have a great effect on your mood. Use light coloured hues such as yellow, pink, or orange. They will help you create a positive atmosphere in your home.