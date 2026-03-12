6 things to know about Suryakumar Yadav's Rs 21 crore luxurious home in Mumbai

DEBOLINA ROY
Suryakumar Yadav's home is located in Deonar, Chembur. He lives in the luxury residential development Godrej Sky Terraces where he has had every modern convenience, privacy and quick access to all parts of Mumbai.
The residence has an approximate worth of ₹21 crore and has been designed so it is more than 4,200 square feet. It is a premium property that has been designed to provide plenty of living space, comfort and superior residential amenity options.
This property has an incredible layout with two separate apartment units sitting right on top of one another providing extra living space while allowing for privacy.
The living room has a contemporary minimalist design with neutral colours; such as beige and brown. A popsicle blue couch provides an unique contrast. The room also has chandeliers and modern lamps.
Suryakumar Yadav's home includes a large balcony. It offers an artificial grass surface, decorative lighting for ambiance, comfortable chairs, a hanging swing chair, and a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline.
In addition to stylish bedrooms, there is a fitness, gaming, entertaining room and family leisure areas. These areas allow for a balance of luxury and comfort in SKY’s home.