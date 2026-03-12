6 things you don't know about Sukhbir

Bristi Dey
Sukhbir also known as the Prince of Bhangra has given some of the greatest hits over the years. He is renowned for songs like Oh ho ho ho, Sauda Khara Khara and others. But here are some things you might not have known about the Punjabi singer.
Sukhbir was born in Jalandhar, Punjab but was brought up in Nairobi, Kenya. He spent most of his early life there and his love for Indian music soon turned into his passion.
Sukhbir is now based out of Dubai where he shifted in 1991 and has called it home ever since.
Before all of these, he found his passion in flying. He always wanted to be a pilot and even almost got a license, but life had other plans. Following both of his passions he once said he would one day want to fly and sing at the top of his voice mid air.
He helped shape Punjabi music in the 90s. With his popular hits like Gal Ban Gayee and others he brought Punjabi music to the limelight it always deserved.
Bollywood gave him a rebirth. Several songs have been recreated in Hindi cinema to bring a filmy touch to his soulful voice.
One time the singer recalled an unusual incident that took place in Kenya where a fan followed him home after his concert. The girl waited outside his house and even spent the night there. She had to be convinced to leave the next morning.