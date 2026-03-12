7 things you can witness in the 100-year-old Hasta Shilpa Village in Karnataka

DEBOLINA ROY
Hasta Shilpa village in Karnataka presents a unique approach to showcasing artefacts in museums by creating immersive and life-sized exhibits. Guests can walk through actual historical houses and shrines to get an authentic South Indian living experience.
Founded by Vijayanath Shenoy, the museum is an open-air museum created from 28 traditional houses throughout southern India. The purpose of the museum is to preserve for future generations both architecture and folk art.
The heritage village, in Manipal, Udupi District, covers close to seven acres off the Manipal. The Alevoor Road is about one km from the Tiger Circle so it is easily accessible while offering ample space to showcase historic homes and shrines.
The heritage homes like Kunjur Chowkimane (approx. 192 years old), Sringeri Home, Kamal Mahal, Deccani Nawab Mahala and Mangalore Creole House, provides an opportunity to witness the regional building techniques and style.
Houses throughout the property contain carved wooden pillars, antique doors, vintage beds, brass lamps and spacious entryways. Hasta Shilpa village in Karnataka creates a true picture of life from over 100 years ago.
A variety of objects can be found here like artefacts, tools, cooking implements, toys, and traditional items. The galleries of folk paintings and handmade textile creations illustrate the museum’s dedication to the preservation of art tradition.
Hasta Shilpa village promotes a sustainable design philosophy through sloped tiled roofs, timber beams, open patios, and large courtyards.