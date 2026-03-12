Top 5 Ramin Djawadi Scores

ANOUSHKA NAG
Eternals:
Djawadi's soundtrack for the movie Eternals is full of uplifting melodies and orchestration, and he also gives the narrative a broad, epic feel. He contributes some poignant, rather depressing, yet skillfully composed music to the movie.
Prison Break:
Ramin Djawadi's music was essential to the success of the 2000s television series Prison Break. He was successful in delivering and highlighting the tension and drama as the show developed, and his music, which included the title theme and the regular score, had a significant influence.
West World:
Djawadi's work on Westworld went beyond just creating an original score; he also integrated some interesting mainstream music from artists like David Bowie, Radiohead, and Lou Reed, and then covered their original songs in orchestral versions.
Iron Man:
The first Iron Man movie in the MCU has one of Djawadi's most notable compositions. With the help of Black Sabbath and a few additional needle drops, Djawadi's expansive, all-encompassing music, which featured crescendos and drops throughout the action, perfectly captured Tony Stark's early years with a hint of mystery, making the movie a smashing hit.
Game of Thrones:
It should come as no surprise that Djawadi's greatest work as a composer is Game of Thrones. His driving soundtracks throughout the program are as well-liked and respected as the eerie, catchy, and joyful main theme with its distinctive orchestration.