Top 5 rooftop restaurants in Bangalore for date nights

DEBOLINA ROY
Ebony is located at the 13th floor and offers a great view of the Bangalore skyline. It is like a perfect venue for a romantic evening out as it has soft music, ambiance, and Indian/South Asian cuisine.
With its Game of Thrones-style architecture, Byg Brewsky, situated in Hennur, features multiple layers of outdoor seating for your enjoyment as a couple while enjoying craft beer and cocktails with fantastic tapas!
The rooftop of Sly Granny makes a delightful spot to view the sunset together. It has high tables and seating that is comfortable for relaxing and offers beautifully made cocktails. It is one of the best date night restaurants in Bangalore.
Located in Rajajinagar, Jetlag is a relaxing rooftop pub with great views of the sunset and offers a laid back atmosphere. It features rock music, beer pitchers, and offers comforting pub food.
Once Upon A Rooftop is a Jayanagar favourite and provides greenery, open-air seating, and a casual atmosphere. With beautiful neighbourhood views and tasty food served in a comfortable atmosphere, it is the perfect place to have a long chat.