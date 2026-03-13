4 reasons why soft drinks are harmful

Udisha
High glycemic load
Soft drink's are not really you health's best friend. Besides being simply unhealthy, they can even be harmful. Soft drinks are packed with High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) or sucrose which causes sugar spike. To manage the sudden glycemic load, a high amount of insulin is produced which can eventually cause insulin resistance and finally, diabetes.
Fatty liver
Soft drinks are also loaded with fructose which is only processed by the liver. When the intake is high, the liver converts the excess fructose into fat which is a main cause of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
Dental erosion
These drinks are definitely not good for your teeth. Full of phosphoric acid, soft drinks can erode the enamel in teeth, leading to dental issues such as cavities and other infections.
Leptin Resistance
When you consume soft drinks, you are almost always consuming additional calories. Soft drinks does not fill up your stomach, and high intake often leads to leptin resistance, which means, your brain does not receive the signal to stop eating. Leptin is that hormone which sends the signal.